CATS the musical is set to start in Portland on Tuesday, June 21. 06212022. (Courtesy Photo: Matthew Murphy, Murphymade)

The musical is on tour across North America and has performed in 30 counties and in 15 languages.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a performance to watch this week, don’t fur-get that CATS the musical is set to start in the Rose City.

According to Broadway In Portland, the show is one of the biggest hits in theatrical history. It’s composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

“Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation — experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again,” said Broadway In Portland. “The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (scenic & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mick Potter (sound design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn.”

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide, added the announcement. In 1982, the original Broadway production ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years.

“The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history,” according to a press release.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to view the show.

Those unable to be vaccinated due to a medical condition or a closely held religious belief, and children under 12 will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance. At-home tests will not be accepted, said Broadway In Portland.

Additionally, guests will need to provide photo ID that matches the name on the proof of vaccination. A photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device will be accepted.

However, masks will be required for all patrons and staff — regardless of vaccination status — except while actively eating or drinking.

CATS will come to Portland’s Keller Auditorium from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 26.

