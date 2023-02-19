PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Rayfield Mitchell, being able to showcase his organic beard and body skincare products alongside other Black entrepreneurs has been amazing.

“To be a small, Black-owned business and have your product out there and actually help the community” was a great opportunity, Mitchell told KOIN 6 News. “Like with my product, a lot of people talk about what they put in their body as far as health reasons –they turned vegan or they’re juicing. This is something that you put on your body that’s also healthy.”

Mitchell was one of the 40 small, local, Black-owned businesses who took part in the MESO Makers Market at Alberta Commons in Northeast Portland this weekend.

MESO — the Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon — is a nonprofit that organized the event that also runs February 24-26.

The free market showcases MESO vendors and offers a variety of products, including beauty and hair care products, jewelry, art and clothing.

The MESO Market in NE Portland featured 40 Black vendors, February 19, 2023 (KOIN)

Celina Sanchez, the MESO Director of Marketing and Development, said the best part of the event is watching dreams become reality.

“When a client comes in and they talk to us about their dream, and they tell us what they would like to do for their business, and then to see them go through the steps, working with our business development managers, and then seeing their dream of their business come true,” Sanchez said.