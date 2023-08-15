The Southwest 5th Avenue food cart pod will become the Midtown Beer Garden in downtown Portland in the summer of 2023 (Courtesy: Midtown Beer Garden)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just months after they began the project, Expensify announced the Midtown Beer Garden will hold its grand opening Sunday, August 20, at SW 5th and Harvey Milk Street.

Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to be among the dignitaries speaking at the grand opening around 3 p.m. Sunday.

That location’s previous food cart pod was a Portland staple but faced a number of challenges, including vandalism and even an explosion.

Expensify, whose world headquarters is across the street from the pod, is a financial company with no prior food experience. But they partnered with ChefStable to help reimagine the pod as the new Midtown Beer Garden.

“We want to bring back the liveliness and vibrancy of our neighborhood that was lost somewhere along the way during the pandemic,” said Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett. “All of us at Expensify are huge fans of the food cart culture here, and it was such a shame to see its slow decline over the past few years. This revamped experience will remind everyone that the heart of our city still beats strong, and hopefully stoke a renaissance for surrounding businesses as well.”

The Midtown Beer Garden will feature 25 new and legacy food carts, central beer cart by Fracture Brewing, a stage for live music and other events, picnic table seating for 300 people, permanent restrooms with daily cleaning, a fenced perimeter with 24/7 security, a custom paved lot with gold mica flakes and tan sealcoat, hundreds of fresh flowers and other greenery, plus heaters and tents for cold and rainy months.

Another feature is a treat for first responders who come to the Midtown Beer Garden: they’ll always eat for free while they’re on duty, officials said. That includes police, fire, ambulance responders plus those with Downtown Portland Clean & Safe.

Vendors like Jesse Green of Iron Strike Smashburgers said it feels like they’re back home again.

“We’re super excited to see some familiar faces and sling a ton of handcrafted burgers to new friends and neighbors,” Green said in a statement. “The upgrade to this location fills a real void in the neighborhood, and we’re more than ready to serve anyone craving one-of-a-kind Portland cuisine in a family-friendly atmosphere.”