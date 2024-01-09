PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland artist Mike Bennett is transforming his rotating attraction space in St. John’s into a new 9-hole miniature golf course next month.

The artsy “golfing adventure” is expected to open in early February, Bennet said. The mini-golf course will replace Bennett’s most recent art exhibit, “The Rat King’s Bazaar of the Bizarre,” and will open next door to Bennet’s Wonderwood Springs cafe at 8811 Lombard Street.

“Prepare to embark on a journey through nine uniquely designed holes, each offering a blend of challenge and some twists and turns never before seen in miniature golf,” Bennet wrote on social media.

Mike Bennett in his Portland garage. (Courtesy: Mike Bennett)

The course will feature “wacky” surroundings created by Bennett’s hand-painted artwork and unique obstacles. Some of the course themes include “Mushroom Forests” and “Wacky Cheese Shops.”

“Every hole at Wonderwood Mini-Golf is sure to leave an impression — especially the Poop-Shack … You’ll see,” Bennett said. “Gather your friends, family and fellow golf pals for a quest filled with laughter, challenges, and a little bit of healthy competition.”