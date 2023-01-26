PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone burglarized Mike Bennett’s new art studio in Northeast Portland earlier this week, the celebrated local artist announced on Facebook.

In the social media post, Bennett said that some of the stolen items were irreplaceable keepsakes.

“Well, talk about some emotional whiplash this week,” Bennett said. “I got this amazing/dreamy new studio space that I’m completely in love with. It’s truly a studio I never thought I’d have. It’s perfect and I’m over the moon. Here’s where the whiplash comes in: The first thing I set up was my office. Not 12 hours after setting it up, someone broke in and stole a ton of sentimental things that are completely irreplaceable.”

When contacted, Bennett declined to provide additional details about the alleged burglary but told KOIN 6 News that he’s still waiting to hear from the Portland Police Bureau after he attempted to file a burglary report on Monday, Jan. 23.

“They still haven’t called me back,” Bennett said.

KOIN 6 News requested more info from the Portland Police Bureau about the crime report. However, Sgt. Kevin Allen said that PPB employees are currently busy and that it will take an unspecified amount of time for PPB to provide an official response.

Bennett had been documenting the move into his new studio on social media leading up the alleged burglary. According to his latest post, studio equipment, collectibles and original artwork gifted to him by fans and fellow artists were among the items taken.

Local artist Mike Bennett’s Dinolandia exhibit opens in downtown Portland (KOIN).

Mike Bennett’s ‘Crypto-Zoo: Museum of Mystery’ in North Portland. (KOIN)

Portland artist Mike Bennett is hoping his art can make a difference.

Mike Bennett’s “Handsome Squidward” cutout painting is on sale on Ebay to help raise funds for Meals on Wheels America amid coronavirus relief efforts. April 16, 2020 (photo courtesy Mike Bennett).

“Sure, we lost all of our audio stuff, lots of cables and sweatshirts, but it’s the emotional things that hurt the most,” he wrote. “I know it’s silly to get worked up over vintage Muppets, gremlins action figures, fan-made snail art, Pixar hoodies from Pixar and lots of hand-made stuff … but it meant something to me. I’m experiencing a new kind of sad today, but I’ll pull through.”