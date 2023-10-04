PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland artist Mike Bennett has released a new series of yard art for the Halloween season, including spooky pumpkins, ghosts, gravestones and zombie arms.

Bennett told KOIN 6 that many of the Halloween-themed signs and window clings are available now. However, more Halloween art is set to be revealed later this month, including skeleton flamingos, cats and more.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always loved Halloween,” Bennett said. “It just seems like a holiday where everyone’s creativity gets sparked. One of my favorite things to do is drive to a new neighborhood in Portland and walk around looking for new Halloween yards. It’s the best.”

  • Gravestones
    Bennett is working on a new line of Halloween signs that includes graves, ghosts, pumpkins and more. (Photos Courtesy of Mike Bennett)
  • ghostgroup
  • PumpkinsDaytime
  • CreepyArms
  • GroupPhoto_Halloween

Bennett said that he hopes his art contributes to the creative Halloween yard decorations seen around Portland each year. The limited-release signs are available online or at various locations around the Portland area. The locations include:

The Rat King’s Bazaar of the Bizarre: 7410 N Chicago Avenue in St. Johns. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Beaverton’s First Friday Art Walk: 12395 SW Broadway Street in Beaverton from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 6.

Portland Night Market: 100 SE Alder Street from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 7.