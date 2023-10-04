PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland artist Mike Bennett has released a new series of yard art for the Halloween season, including spooky pumpkins, ghosts, gravestones and zombie arms.

Bennett told KOIN 6 that many of the Halloween-themed signs and window clings are available now. However, more Halloween art is set to be revealed later this month, including skeleton flamingos, cats and more.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always loved Halloween,” Bennett said. “It just seems like a holiday where everyone’s creativity gets sparked. One of my favorite things to do is drive to a new neighborhood in Portland and walk around looking for new Halloween yards. It’s the best.”

Bennett is working on a new line of Halloween signs that includes graves, ghosts, pumpkins and more. (Photos Courtesy of Mike Bennett)









Bennett said that he hopes his art contributes to the creative Halloween yard decorations seen around Portland each year. The limited-release signs are available online or at various locations around the Portland area. The locations include:

The Rat King’s Bazaar of the Bizarre: 7410 N Chicago Avenue in St. Johns. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Beaverton’s First Friday Art Walk: 12395 SW Broadway Street in Beaverton from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 6.

Portland Night Market: 100 SE Alder Street from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 7.