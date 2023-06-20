PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland is less than two weeks away from the four-day Waterfront Blues Festival – filled with live music, food, and a new space for kids and kids at heart.

Artist Mike Bennett created The Playin’ Ground, a new area for kids to enjoy at the Blues Fest.

“It’s this new space that I kind of got to bring to life with my characters, which is fun. So, there’s seven new characters all focused on a different instrument that shows up in blues music a lot, we’re going to have music and parades and face painting, all sorts of surprises hidden throughout the space,” Bennett told KOIN 6 News.

When it came to creating characters to fill the kids’ space, Bennett says he took inspiration from listening to blues music.

“Ultimately, I just listened to a lot of blues music,” Bennett explained. “As I hear something pop up, I’m like ‘That accordion would be really fun to draw; got to get a bass guitar, a microphone but maybe I’ll do it kind of old school.’”

Bennett says making a kid-friendly space was important to him because he wanted to create a safe space for kids.

“I was always that kind of shy kid, especially at these big, organized events. I’m the type of person who needs a space to cool down and it’s going to be myself and feel like a safe space so, The Playin’ Ground really ultimately is that. It’s a safe space and there are popsicles so, that’s a huge help,” Bennett said.

Kids 12-years-old and younger can get into the Blues Fest for free. The festival runs from July 1-4.