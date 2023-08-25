Editor’s Note: Mike Donahue, who spent 44 years at KOIN until his retirement in 2012, died Friday, Aug. 25 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 77. Below is a story originally aired in 2012 featuring Jeff Gianola talking with Mike Donahue in his hometown of Albany.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few weeks before his retirement, KOIN documented Mike’s journey back to Albany, Oregon and visited his boyhood home. He hadn’t been back since he was a boy to his childhood home called Hilltop.

“I remember the first TV we got was right there, where that chair is,” he said at that time. “I would sit there on my knees and watch the test pattern waiting for the very few television shows to come on.”

He later stopped at Colver Ridge, a one-room school house he attended as a boy, then to the building that used to be Donahue Motors, where his dad’s Studebaker dealership was.

Mike Donahue as a child in Albany, Oregon (KOIN, file)

His father wrote “1946” in the cement, which was both the year Mike was born and the dealership was built. That date was still visible all those years later.

“That’s where I learned to drive. I would bring the cars in and wash them in there and take them back out.”

It was at the final stop, Albany High School, where Mike became emotional about how his life changed.

“This is the high school which was the transformation point in my life. I wanted to be a professional athlete but didn’t have the talent. Finally realized that when I tried out for the baseball team my sophomore year and I was cut,” he said.

“Some of my friends said, ‘Mike, we’re going to run you for junior class president’ and I said, ‘Me?’ I was a wallflower. I didn’t think anybody knew me but they ran a great campaign and I was elected student body president. Meantime, I took a speech class. It opened the shell, then a new person came out. I took a journalism course. I took the yearbook staff. So, how it turned out I was on the sidelines of all the games I wanted to play in as an athlete, taking pictures and writing news stories. So that was my future. It completely changed here.”

Mike Donahue as a high school student in Albany, Oregon (KOIN, file)

Albany High School is also where Mike announced his first big news story, November 22, 1963.

“The day that John F. Kennedy was shot I was around the corner in the speech room and somebody came in and said, ‘The president’s been shot’ and nobody believed him,” Mike said. “So I ran here into the student body offic and I had a transistor radio in my bottom drawer. I turned it on and ran back in there and confirmed it that the president had been shot. Wow!”

Mike Donahue during his final KOIN newscast in 2012 (KOIN)

Though Mike Donahue grew up in Albany, he was part of Oregon, forever one of its favorite sons.