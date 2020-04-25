Military grade munition found in SE Portland basement

Military grade munition found at a home in Ladd’s Addition April 25, 2020 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring cleaning produced quite a find for a homeowner in Southeast Portland.

While cleaning a basement, the resident of a home in the 2000 block of Southeast 22nd Avenue discovered a military grade munition.

Police responded to the tip as a precautionary measure and secured the area during the investigation. It was quickly determined there was no risk to the public because the weapon was inert.

According to the Portland Police Bureau’s Explosives Disposal Unit, the three-and-a-half inch anti-tank munition was from the World War II era. Old munitions are occasionally found in the Portland area. People are asked to report any findings immediately and not to touch the weapons as they can be very dangerous if moved.

