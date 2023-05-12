Portlanders can expect the brunch restaurant to reopen its doors around June 15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After almost two decades under the ownership of Portland couple and restaurateurs Pam and Jeff Munden, Northeast Broadway restaurant Milo’s City Café has temporarily closed down in preparation for a new owner’s takeover.

“We have an employee that has worked at Milo’s for 20 years and it has been his dream to own and operate a restaurant, specifically Milo’s as it has been like a second home to him over the years,” Jeff Munden told KOIN 6.

He says the new owner’s wife and daughter will assist him as he gears up for the restaurant’s reopening, slated for around Thursday, June 15. The café is projected to keep the same concept and menu that customers already know and love.

Milo’s City Café prides itself on serving “interesting, creative, and affordable Northwest cuisine” in the Irvington neighborhood. The restaurant specializes in brunch offerings like smoked salmon eggs benedict and French toast — and had even debuted a build-your-own-bloody-mary bar in 2021.

TripAdvisor also named it one of Portland’s highest-rated brunch restaurants last year, along with popular local businesses including Portland City Grill, the now-closed Zell’s, Mother’s Bistro & Bar and Screen Door.

Although it’s known for its everyday brunch, the café offered dinner service on select days as well. The dinner menu includes “Milo’s famous Hungarian mushroom soup,” Reuben sandwiches and pasta pomodoro with meatballs.

Portlanders can expect Milo’s City Café to reopen its doors in mid-June at 1325 NE Broadway St.