PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon is hosting a maker’s market in Northeast Portland to celebrate Juneteenth – a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

MESO is on a mission to help grow local businesses from crafting business plans to business exposure in maker’s markets throughout the year.

“Our mission is really to help entrepreneurs who have historically not had it the best here in Portland. Many of us are Black, Hispanic and women-owned businesses who really just need that extra boost to get us out into that business world and be successful so we can start to change our generational wealth,” MESO Business Development Advisor Reland Logan said.

The “mini block party,” as MESO Development and Marketing Assistant Thyis Dickens describes the event, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 at the Alberta Street Commons — showcasing local businesses including Hank’s Place Southern Cuisine, Sing Crystals and Old Town Brewery.