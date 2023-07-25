PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From the comics cottage in Southeast Portland to the South Tabor puzzle library to the Rhone Street retreat wishing tree, you can find joy every way you walk in Rose City neighborhoods.

The PDX Dinorama — a mini dinosaur exchange in front of her home near SE 78th and Morrison — began during the pandemic when Rachael Harms Mahlandt was looking for socially distant things to do with her kids.

“We kept coming across as we explored Portland these art installations and exchanges,” she told KOIN 6 News. “It was delight for our family. We would just stand there looking at these installations. Such a highlight of our day.”

Rachael Harms Mahlandt created PDX Dinorama during the pandemic for her kids. Now it’s grown and grown, July 22, 2023 (KOIN)

After she started posting the installations she found on Instagram, she connected with Grant Brady of the PDX Free Little Art Gallery.

“Anyone can stop by and leave art, display art, take art if they like it,” Brady said.

Mahlandt and Brady found so many installations they created a digital Sidewalk Joy Map showing where all of the spots are and what they feature.

“If anybody else is interested in starting one, please contact us,” she said. “We are always looking to grow the map.”

They even took a recent trip to Seattle to visit little exchanges there, including one featuring Peep Wars. They’re hoping this turns into a nationwide movement.

And they said it’s definitely brought their communities together and are hoping to grow the movement in Portland, especially on the west side.

Rachael Harms Mahlandt created PDX Dinorama during the pandemic for her kids. Now it’s grown and grown, July 22, 2023 (KOIN)

“I think of these not as ‘look at me,’ (but) more as community offerings,” Brady said. “I’m hosting a space for creative space on my sidewalk. You can bring your art there, make a day out of it or whatever and you can display your art.”