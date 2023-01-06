PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A juvenile suspect was arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood.

On Nov. 18, Police located a boy who had been seriously injured from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital where authorities said his condition stabilized after treatment.

Later that month, on Nov. 22, Police said they found a handgun in a stolen car, which was connected to the shooting.

On Thursday, Portland police arrested a juvenile suspect at Portland International Airport.

The suspect was booked into a juvenile detention center and faces charges of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and menacing with a firearm.