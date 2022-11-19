PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some bicyclists are suing the City of Portland for removing bike safety infrastructure off city streets.

Bike Loud PDX delivered the lawsuit after a bike ride through the city on Friday to bring awareness to what they say is a problem endangering lives.

“There’s just been a lot of missed opportunities lately where the city has been removing bicycle infrastructure, where they had a chance to build bicycle infrastructure and they didn’t,” said the group’s chair, Kiel Johnson.

Johnson said a law passed over 50 years ago requires all infrastructure projects to include options for bike riders. The lawsuit is to hold the city accountable to that law.

The city created a goal 10 years ago to have 25% of transportation in the city to be bicycles, but that number currently is closer to 5%.

City officials told KOIN 6 News they don’t comment on pending litigation.