Trail Blazers’ courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam has teamed up with AHA for the Brooke Hearts Your Heart campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers’ home game nights are typically why the Moda Center glows red. But despite the team playing against the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C. this Friday, the Moda Center will turn red for a different reason.

The entire month of February is National Heart Month, and Friday, Feb. 3 is Wear Red Day. These events represent a national effort to increase awareness for those who are experiencing heart disease.

In Portland specifically, Trail Blazers’ courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam has teamed up with the American Heart Association to inform people on the significance of heart health and disease prevention.

Olzendam will also be launching her fourth Brooke Hearts Your Heart campaign, a campaign that has raised nearly $60,000 for heart health since 2020. The NBA reported that this fundraiser is especially meaningful for the courtside reporter, who experienced a sudden loss years ago.

“Brooke’s husband Andy, who passed away 10 days after they married in 2010, had a heart attack on a treadmill while working out at age 27,” the NBA said. “By sharing her personal story, Olzendam has been able to educate and show her support for the American Heart Association during National Heart Month, as well as educating and encouraging others to show their support, with the ultimate goal of saving lives.”

According to the AHA, about 90% of the out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that occur each year end in death. That’s why the association is using American Heart Month to encourage more people to learn CPR in case of an emergency.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered from cardiac arrest during a football game, is also helping AHA promote CPR education through a challenge of his own.

Portlanders can support the cause by wearing red on Friday and donating to Olzendam’s campaign.