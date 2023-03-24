PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rip City Management confirmed to KOIN 6 News there are plans in place to remodel the home of the Portland Trail Blazers this summer.

The Moda Center will be closed from early July through mid-September while it’s being revamped, according to Chris Oxley, the general manager of Rip City Management. Renovations include replacing the steel lower bowl structure and upgrading some seats.

It’s unclear how much the renovation will cost, but Oxley called it a “significant capital investment project.”

Fans will be welcomed back in early fall – just in time for basketball season.