Montana's lawsuit claims the ordinance is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The State of Montana filed a federal lawsuit Thursday in the challenge of a Portland policy that blocks the transportation of fossil fuels through its borders.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said the ordinance is a violation of the U.S. Constitution that dictates trade policy and severs other states from fuel distribution streams.

“The Portland government is artificially and intentionally preventing new and expanded infrastructure in order (to) achieve its politically motivated ‘climate action plan,” Knudsen said. “Further, Portland’s hypocritical policies kneecap Montana industries and workers from getting our energy products to market while trying to protect its own citizens from the consequences of its short-sighted actions.”

The City of Portland enacted policies to block the transportation of fuel through its border in 2015 and has since adopted further zoning regulations.

According to a press release from Knudsen’s office, the lawsuit aims to permanently prevent Portland from further enforcing or implementing its ordinance because the city is a key transportation hub for petroleum and natural gas distribution to its surrounding states.

The City of Portland declined to comment on the pending litigation to KOIN 6 News.