PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a winter storm cancelled hundreds of flights in the Pacific Northwest over Christmas weekend, travelers are still dealing with delays and flight cancellations on Monday.

Flights across the U.S. were canceled over the holiday weekend because of severe winter weather. Alaska Airlines told KOIN 6 News that on Friday they canceled 550 flights, almost all in the Pacific Northwest.

On Monday, Alaska Airlines canceled “120 flights across the system,” the airline told KOIN 6 News. “We are still experiencing some cancelations due to out-of-place aircraft and crews caused by winter weather throughout the U.S.”

Erik Vidstrand, whose flight was canceled, told KOIN 6 News, “I couldn’t change my flight…so here I am, and this line is probably longer than my flight.”

Other passengers KOIN 6 News talked to at PDX were finally escaping Portland after being stranded for the holidays.

“We drove up Thursday and were supposed to fly out Friday and you guys had an ice storm,” said Julierae Castleton, who had plans to spend the holiday in Orlando.

Officials advise travelers to check FlyPDX.com or to directly contact airlines for more flight information.