PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the grounding of dozens of planes, Portland International Airport is dealing with another day of delays and cancelations, many of which are Alaska Airlines flights.

According to the FlyPDX website, there are currently 37 delayed flights and 9 that have been canceled. 26 of those delayed flights and 8 of the canceled flights come from Alaska Airlines.

The grounding of 737 Max 9 jetliners following an in-air, depressurization incident on an Alaska Airlines flight Friday evening upended hundreds of flights for Alaska and United Airlines Sunday and Monday.

