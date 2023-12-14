More than 70 doctors at the hospital voted to unionize in August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More physicians with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center have voted to unionize.

The small group of four palliative physicians is seeking to join a group of 70 Providence St. Vincent hospitalists who voted overwhelmingly to form a union with the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association back in August.

The group said they’re seeking a fair contract that provides safe staffing levels, fair compensation and a healthy work environment.

Dr. Lena Hillenburg, a palliative care physician at Providence St. Vincent, said the new group of specialists joining their fellow physician colleagues recognize that “our strength is magnified when we stand together leading with courage and purpose.” She continued,

“Our decision to unite is not taken lightly, and it is a testament to our dedication to the principles that underpin our profession. We call upon Providence to listen, address our concerns, and work collaboratively with physicians for the betterment of patient care and the overall health of our medical community.”

Gary Walker, Providence Oregon’s executive director of communications, said in a statement to KOIN 6 News that the company is committed to good faith bargaining with the caregivers.

“Providence respects the rights of our caregivers to organize. We are committed to negotiating in good faith over the terms of a first contract.”

Palliative care doctors specialize in meeting the needs of patients suffering from serious illnesses or injuries or those approaching end-of-life.