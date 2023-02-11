PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you were planning to travel through downtown Portland this weekend, you might have a bit of trouble crossing the river because the Morrison bridge is closed until Monday morning.

Multnomah County officials shared that the closure, which started Friday night at 10 p.m. is to facilitate the installation of a new drainage system and to repaint the west side of the bridge.

The bridge is set to reopen Monday starting at 5 a.m. just in time for the Monday commute.

The Morrison Bridge Paint Project, which started in Jan. 2022, is set to continue until Fall 2023, and officials said more closures are expected in the future.