PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Morrison Bridge in downtown Portland will close to traffic including all motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on two weekends in February and one weekend in early March for continued work on the Morrison Bridge Paint Project.

February 18-19

On Friday, February 17th starting at 10 p.m. the Morrison Bridge will close to traffic including all motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The Morrison Bridge will reopen on Monday, February 20 at 5 a.m.

February 25-26

On Friday, February 24th starting at 10 p.m. the Morrison Bridge will close to traffic including all motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The Morrison Bridge will reopen on Monday, February 27 at 5 a.m.

March 4-5

On Friday, March 3rd starting at 10 p.m. the Morrison Bridge will close to traffic including all motorized vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The Morrison Bridge will reopen on Monday, March 6 at 5 a.m.

The Morrison Bridge Paint Project began in January 2022 and will continue until fall 2023. For information: https://www.multco.us/morrisonpaint.