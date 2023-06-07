The closure is the last of a repainting project that began in January 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County announced the Morrison Bridge will close for two weekends in June to finish the bridge’s repainting project.

All motorized vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists will be unable to access the bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. over the weekends of June 16-19 and June 23-26.

The first weekend will involve drainage and sidewalk work, and the second will complete striping and traffic sign installation.

The bridge is expected to reopen on Monday, June 26, but city officials say scheduled closures could change due to weather or other issues.

The closure is the last of a repainting project that began in January 2022. According to Multnomah County’s website, the bridge required repainting because its original lead-based paint was peeling.

By removing and replacing the lead paint, the city says any future paint erosion will reduce harm to the environment.