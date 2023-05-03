PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner and executive chef of Portland’s iconic Mother’s Bistro & Bar was named the 2023 U.S. Small Business Administration Oregon Small Business Person of the Year.

Lisa Schroeder was presented with SBA’s award Wednesday morning. Mayor Ted Wheeler joined SBA Portland District Director Martin Golden in celebrating Schroeder’s accomplishment.

“The spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in our small business community is part of what makes life in the Pacific Northwest so special,” Golden said in a release. “Entrepreneurs like Lisa Schroeder represent the thousands of small business owners who dedicate themselves every day to building a better life for their families, employees and are a source of strength for their communities.”

Before opening one of Portland’s most beloved brunch spots in 2000, Schoeder was working in marketing and catering while raising her daughter. During this time, she decided to create a restaurant that served what she called “mother food,” which consisted of slow-cooked dishes like braises and stews — and most importantly “made with love.”

It took little time for Mother’s Bistro to become the commodity it is now, with it making headlines shortly after opening more than two decades ago. Over the years, both Schroeder and the restaurant have received accolades from various publications.

The once 90-seat restaurant on Stark Street has grown and moved to Embassy Suites where it can now host 200 diners at a time.

In a release, SBA claimed its programs not only helped Schroeder launch the bistro but also helped it stay afloat during and after the pandemic.

“I am so grateful for this honor and recognition. It’s thanks to an SBA loan I launched Mother’s Bistro & Bar in 2000 on a shoestring of $250,000,” said Schroeder. “The SBA’s support, coupled with that of my guests, staff and family, has allowed Mother’s to grow into a Portland destination that’s not only determined to serve the best food made with love, but also to support the community by offering a space where people can congregate, commiserate and celebrate.”

Schroeder was one of 50 state finalists competing for the SBA National Business Person of the Year.