PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday Night Motocross at Portland International Raceway bills itself as America’s Longest Running Nighttime MX Racing series.

Thursday Night Motocross co-owner Rick Wylder told KOIN 6 News they had been looking for ways to give back — and they found it with Candlelighters, a non-profit that helps families with children battling cancer.

“Our demographic is 60% kids under 20 years old,” Wylder said. “We stumbled across a mutual friend with Candlelighters and a lightbulb went off.”

Thursday Night Motocross co-owner Rick Wylder, August 2023 (KOIN) Candlelighters Executive Director Sarah Breece, August 2023 (KOIN)

A year ago, there was a Candlelighters night at the motocross. It was so successful they’re doing it again this year — and adding more to it.

Last year’s event “provided an opportunity for families that enjoy an event like this outdoors where they didn’t have to think about cancer,” said Candlelighters Executive Director Sarah Breece. “They just got to think about what was in front of them and enjoy the experience of Thursday Night Motocross.”

That night they raised nearly $15,000 through a silent auction.

At this year’s event on Thursday, September 14, they’re not only doing it again but they’re adding more items to the silent auction, like trips, wine tastings, even motorcycles.

“It is super popular amongst our families,” Breece said. “One of the really special parts about this partnership, in particular, is Thursday Night Motocross is so focused on family and community and bringing kids and families together of all ages and demographics.”

Racers line up at Thursday Night Motocross at Portland International Raceway, undated (Thursday Night Motocross) Families at the Candlelighters fundraiser at Thursday Night Motocross in 2022 (Thursday Night Motocross)

Wylder added another reason it works well.

“When they get here, they forget about what they’re going through, even if it’s only for an hour or two.”