Police closed a section of Northeast Columbia Boulevard during the investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a TriMet bus in the Cully neighborhood Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:36 p.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast 52nd Avenue, where they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The TriMet bus driver and passengers were uninjured, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

While authorities investigate the crash, Northeast Columbia Boulevard is closed in both directions between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-96709.

Stay with KOIN 6 as the investigation continues.