PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died Monday night after a crash in Southeast Portland, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded around 10:23 p.m. to the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard where a motorcycle and a car had crashed.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where officials said he was later declared dead. The people in the car suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities ask anyone with information to contact police.