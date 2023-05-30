PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash in Northeast Portland Monday night sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Portland police said they responded to the intersection of Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Cully Boulevard where a car and motorcycle had crashed.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said, and the car’s driver remained at the scene.

According to police, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and they believe they were speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-141281.