PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A well-used Southeast Portland community space is closing its doors for more than a year to undergo seismic renovations, along with other upgrades.

The Mount Scott Community Center, 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave., will shutter this week with plans to reopen in the spring of 2025.

Much of the center was built before the 1960s and doesn’t have the structural integrity to withstand a major earthquake. The planned renovations will improve the building’s seismic resilience, and will update its roof and ventilation systems. Part of the center will be completely demolished and replaced with a new lobby, fitness center, classrooms and event spaces. The community center’s pool, gymnasium and basement roller skating rink will remain intact.

