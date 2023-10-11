PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new initiative from Prosper Portland is turning vacant storefronts into on-the-go theaters with Movies on Morrison.

Starting Oct. 11 through Nov. 8, Oregon-made film and TV shows will be screened in storefronts every Wednesday in an effort to engage the Central City while celebrating Oregon’s film industry.

Films and TV shows including LAIKA’s “The Story So Far,” James Beard Award-winning “All the Homies Network,” and NBC Universal’s “Grimm” will be screened at 206 SW Morrison and 301 SE Morrison from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in connection with Every Wednesday‘s lunch hour, Prosper Portland announced.

“This series offers a glimpse into the diversity of Portland’s creative local tv and film community,” said Prosper Portland Executive Director Kimberly Branam. “We’re excited to see these events spark additional engagement and support of local businesses in the Central City as we head into the holiday season.”

Each screening location will include food and drink giveaways from local businesses such as Deadstock Coffee, Baon Kainan, Hey Day, Portland Ca Phe, and Poplandia.

Attendees can use their own headphones or those provided by Heartbeat Silent Disco. Prosper Portland said additional screening locations will be announced later.