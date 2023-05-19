PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling all art fanatics! It’s your chance to see high-quality visual art, made by Southeast Portland artists.

It’s part of the annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk where 38 artists will showcase their work from their studios, community spaces and homes.

There will be everything from ceramics, fiber art, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture and more.

The art walk is happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free. Parking will be available throughout the neighborhood.