PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police officers conducted two separate retail theft missions resulting in multiple arrests Friday.

At the Janzten Beach and Hayden Meadows shopping centers that afternoon, officers made nine arrests, seized one firearm, recovered 2 stolen vehicles and $3,000 in stolen merchandise, authorities say.

Another operation conducted that night at Cascade Station led to nine arrests, 16 warrants served and the recovery of over $1,000 in merchandise, authorities say.

PPB’s North Precinct, who lead these missions, said they will continue throughout the holiday season.