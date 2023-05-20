PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least three black bear sightings have occurred in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park since May 18, officials said.

Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mark Ross told KOIN 6 News that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has received three separate reports of black bear sightings within the past day or so. The sightings occurred near 53rd Ave., on the Leif Erickson trail and in the area of Saltzman Road and the Fire Lane 5 trail.

ODFW bear safety tips. (ODFW)



“The Oregon Dept of Fish and Wildlife is tracking this issue,” Ross said. “While bears in Forest Park are not unheard of, it is unique to have this many sightings over a short period of time. The ecology of Forest Park is hospitable to them.”

Ross said that any additional bear sightings should be reported to the ODFW Sauvie Island Office at (503) 621-3488.