Multiple boaters have moored to a dock near the Waterfront Park that drifted from Lake Oswego, June 22, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dock reportedly drifted from Lake Oswego to Tom McCall Waterfront Park, and now a few boaters are mooring there.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 their River Patrol is aware of the “lost” dock and has contacted the boaters, as well as the dock’s owner. MCSO said, however, it’s up to the owner to get the dock back.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the dock broke free in Lake Oswego and floated to the downtown area just off the “fishbowl” at Waterfront Park.

Despite the Waterfront Blues Festival being just around the corner, MCSO said the boaters will not be asked to leave for the Blues Navy, specifically. But, any boater that breaks into the safety zone set up for the Fourth of July fireworks display will be asked to move.

The dock owner is currently working on retrieving the dock, according to officials.