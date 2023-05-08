PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight apartment fire in Southeast Portland has left more than a dozen people and four pets without a home Monday morning, officials said.

Investigators said the blaze on Southeast 143rd Avenue and Southeast Division Street started on a stovetop around 3:15 a.m. before spreading from the kitchen to neighboring apartments, damaging four units in total.

Video of the scene shows flames and smoke billowing from the apartment.

None of the 16 people displaced or responding firefighters were taken to the hospital, Portland Fire & Rescue said. The Red Cross has responded to help those displaced.

A KOIN 6 News crew is at the scene working to learn more.