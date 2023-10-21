2 fires broke out at the same time on opposite ends of the city early Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two fires were reported to have broken out almost simultaneously on opposite ends of Portland early this morning. But one proved to be more “challenging” to contain, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Just after 3:30 a.m., fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Hayden Island to reports of multiple cars burning in the parking garage. Since a large search and evacuation effort of the residents was needed, and the multiple burning cars were difficult to access, more fire units and the Rapid Intervention Team were dispatched to the scene to aid in the efforts.

The crews soon extinguished the fire, which had “minimal spread” into the above living spaces. No injuries or losses of life were reported. However, some units had reports of smoke and water damage, authorities say.

Meanwhile, another fire crew responded to a report of a “building on fire” on SE Hawthorne Boulevard. But, according to PF&R, the crew quickly determined that this was a dumpster fire on the outside of the building, which they successfully extinguished.