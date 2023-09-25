Various reasons for the outages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several outages reported across the Portland metro area left many Portlanders in the dark on a stormy Monday that could see winds of up to 30 mph.

At one point just over 1,700 customers were without power due to several outages. PGE noted on their website. As of 2 p.m., there were 28 separate outages with 397 customers still without power.

PGE — Power Outages

In Clackamas, there were two larger outages; one caused by animal contact and the other caused by an equipment issue.

In Southwest Portland, hundreds were affected by an outage near the Hayhurst neighborhood.

Near the St. Johns neighborhood, there are several outages due to maintenance in the area.

And in West Linn, hundreds more were affected by an outage with no determined cause.

Crews responded to each of these incidents.

KOIN 6 News will have updated information on this developing story as soon as it is available.