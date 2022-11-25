Multiple U-Haul trucks were engulfed in a SE Portland fire on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters early Friday morning battled a massive fire that engulfed three to four box trucks parked at a U-Haul rental location in Southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to the blaze on the corner of Southeast 48th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 1:45 a.m.

Residents in the area told KOIN 6 reporter Elise Haas they heard several large explosions.

Firefighters tried to stop the fire from spreading but said the trucks were parked closely together — making it difficult to reach the middle of the lot where the fire was burning. Fire officials said the lot was filled with various-sized rental trucks parked nearly bumper-to-bumper.

Multiple U-Haul trucks were engulfed in a SE Portland fire on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue). Crews move a U-Haul truck after a fire broke out in the SE Portland parking lot on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue).

While crews attacked the fire, U-Haul personnel helped move trucks that were not impacted. This allowed firefighters to better reach the blaze and extinguish it.

An investigation is underway. Fire officials said no one was injured.