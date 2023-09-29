The Wallace Park shooting victim was 26 years old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has arraigned a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of Erika Caroline Walker Evans last fall.

The homicide occurred at Wallace Park late on Sept. 23, 2022. This Friday, the Portland Police Bureau revealed that its Homicide Unit identified 38-year-old Jake Phillips as a suspect in the case.

Since last October, PPB says Phillips had been held in the Washington County Jail on a felony warrant involving a separate case.

This February, a Multnomah County jury indicted the suspect on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence as well as the unlawful use of a firearm constituting domestic violence.

According to officials, Multnomah County prosecutors went to the Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday to arraign Phillips on Multnomah County charges.

The suspect is awaiting extradition to Multnomah County.