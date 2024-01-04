PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the new drug treatment center that Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Kotek’s office revealed that the governor, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and local organization Central City Concern had all finalized a contract to buy property that would serve as a behavioral health facility.

The announcement revealed that the temporary housing center would cost $17.25 million in total, with $6.25 million coming from the county if commissioners officially approved the funding.

During Thursday’s Multnomah County Board meeting, Commissioners Jesse Beason, Julia Brim-Edwards and Lori Stegmann all joined Chair Vega Pederson in backing the budget modifications.

When introducing the resolution, the chairwoman expressed that it was the county’s responsibility to make resources available to the residents who need them.

“Right now, as we gather together in this room, 83 out of 100 [people] who are served in a detox or stabilization exit back to the street,” Vega Pederson added. “In doing so, they lose their progress, their stability, and our community continues to lose them and all their potential. This is absolutely unacceptable and we cannot let it continue.”

The county leader went on to champion the proposed treatment center, saying that it would build on Multnomah County’s previous efforts to offer housing for people in recovery.

The new treatment center would be located on Southeast 16th Avenue and East Burnside Street in a building that was first constructed in 2021. It would provide 70 treatment beds, with 24-hour staffing and a projected 200 people served every year.

Similarly, Central City Concern operates the Hooper Detoxification Stabilization Center in North Portland. But according to CCC Director of Community Development Mary-Rain O’Meara, the community still needs expanded services.

“We served 3000 people annually and we are required, based on lack of stepdown services, to send 1000 people annually back onto the streets,” Mary-Rain O’Meara said.

If the purchase is finalized, the treatment center is expected to open in fall 2024. O’Meara said CCC would “commit” to community engagement leading up to the opening.