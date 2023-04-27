PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson has released her $3.5 billion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, including investments in addressing homelessness, behavioral health and the Preschool for All program.

“This budget reflects not only the challenges we face today, but also where we want to go and what our community wants to be,” said Vega Pederson. “To me that is a place where more people are housed, earning a living wage, safe in their neighborhoods and feeling hopeful for our children’s future.”

Homelessness

Vega Pederson’s budget includes $280 million directed towards housing services including housing placements, rent assistance, motel-based shelters and street outreach. The funding would come from the county, City of Portland, Metro and the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

The budget includes $17 million in General Fund dollars for shelter beds, which opened with federal relief funds during the pandemic.

Funding will also support the $32 million Housing Multnomah Now group, under the newly-launched Multi-Agency Coordinating group, which is focused on reducing unsheltered homelessness.

Vega Pederson says the group will work to house 575 people.

Behavioral Health

The budget proposal includes investments in the recently re-opened Behavioral Health Resource Center, the Behavioral Health Emergency Coordination Network, school and homelessness mental health support and funds for the OId Town Inreach Program.

Vega Pederson included a $500,000 one-time investment for behavioral health outreach for older adults and Black, Indigenous and other People of Color.

Additionally, the plan calls for a $1 million staffing investment for the county’s Corrections Health department “to address the influx of youth and adults in custody with high behavioral health needs.”

Furthermore, her proposal would add $750,000 to pay for the salaries of two investigators and two prosecutors in the district attorney’s office, which will work on back-logged shooting cases.

Vega Pederson also proposed a boost for Preschool for All to double available spots to 1,400 students and adds $10 million for developable space for preschool sites.

Multnomah County commissioners still need to vote on the budget proposal and are holding three public hearings in May.