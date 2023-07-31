PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are actively discussing the possibility of charging suspected fentanyl dealers with additional crimes, the PPB’s Central Neighborhood Response Team Bike Squad stated on Instagram on July 26.

“After a conversation with some folks at the District Attorney’s office this morning, we will be looking to charge fentanyl dealers with ‘recklessly endangering another person’ and dealers that work in groups with ‘criminal conspiracy,'” PPB’s Bike Squad said.

PPB spokesperson Lt. Nathan Sheppard told KOIN 6 News that the discussions haven’t resulted in a formal, agency-wide policy change at this time.

“This is nothing official,” Sheppard said. “We and our officers are constantly working with the DA’s Office to find new, creative, and better ways to address the problems being faced within our community. I am aware of meetings the Bike Squad has been having with [the DA’s office], but they are still in the brainstorming and planning phase at this point.”

Multnomah County deputies seized 138,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $320,000-400,000 on July 25. (MCSO)

Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Liz Merah called the PPB Bike Squad’s announcement premature — but confirmed that the DA is considering new strategies to address the region’s ongoing fentanyl crisis.

“Our office has been working with PPB and other law enforcement agencies to develop new strategies for addressing the proliferation of fentanyl in our communities,” Merah said. “PPB’s comments were a bit premature, as we are still having conversations and gathering data to develop a policy proposal.”

Sheppard said that specific law enforcement units often hold policy discussions with county prosecutors to build stronger cases against suspected criminals.

“Different units work closely with specific deputy district attorneys to address issues affecting the areas they work,” Sheppard said. “For example, [East Precinct officers conducting Stolen Vehicle Operation missions] have been working for ages with a specific DDA to ensure they build the best possible prosecutable cases against suspects they arrest.”

Because PPB’s Central Bike Squad frequently makes fentanyl-related arrests, the unit’s officers are meeting with the DA’s office to build stronger cases against fentanyl dealers.

“As you know, the Downtown core has been struggling with addressing drug dealers and users,” Sheppard said. “Although they might come up with a strategy that’s usable by the entire Bureau, this is something the Bike Squad is focused on to address their needs.”

PPB and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office would not say how many suspected fentanyl dealers have been charged with the discussed crimes since the meetings began or how much jail or prison time offenders could face if convicted. Merah said that the DA’s office plans to provide additional information on the discussion when a formal policy proposal is prepared.