PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines is leaving Portland, officials shared.

First announced by Health Department Director Ebony Clarke, it was shared that Dr. Vines would be leaving to start a new health officer position in British Columbia.

Dr. Vines worked at Multnomah County for over 12 years, and played a key role in several health-related areas, Clarke shared in her letter.

“Dr. Vines helped lead our department and the region through the COVID pandemic,” Clarke said. “She has been a champion for strong public health policy, and was pivotal to the tobacco-related work of the last decade, including the recent flavored-tobacco ban.”

During a Feb. 7 board meeting, Dr. Vines’ service was formally recognized by the Board of Commissioners.

Multnomah County Communications Director, Julie Sullivan-Springhetti shared the vast amount of respect she had for Dr. Vines in a statement to KOIN 6 News

“We are so grateful that we had 12 years of Jenn Vines, but especially for her leadership, courage and compassion in leading us through COVID, through every crisis, and in this report.”

While waiting to begin a new hiring process, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Ann Loeffler is set to take over as the Interim Multnomah County Health Officer, along with help from Deputy Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson and Health Officer Operations Division Manager Aaron Monnig.