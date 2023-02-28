PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating a second possible recent hypothermia death associated with the winter storm.

The person died Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Portland, according to a press release from the county the same day. No other details were available.

The first death under investigation occurred in Portland on Feb. 22.

Further tests and investigation will determine whether the deaths are officially cold-weather-related. Final determinations may not be known for weeks or months.

Eight homeless people died of hypothermia in 2021 according to the most recent Domicile Unknown report released by the county.

