PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Library’s first audit in nearly 20 years revealed that library employees feel unsafe at work and are hoping for improved security measures.

The Multnomah County Auditor’s Office released the new library audit on Thursday. In the report, Audit Director Nicole Dewees said the organization was last audited in 2004 — when “library service delivery amid funding uncertainties” was the main priority.

Almost two decades later, workplace safety is top of mind.

According to the anonymous survey conducted by auditors, 27% of employees who interact with the public feel safe at work and 55% who don’t interact with the public feel safe.

The audit also shows that county libraries received more than 2,000 incident reports in 2022. Downtown Portland’s Central Library received the most, at 1,109 reports in total.

Some incidents were minor violations of library rules, but others posed serious safety concerns to employees and patrons. The audit named public nudity, sexual harassment, drug overdoses, hateful comments against transgender people, and knife-wielding among the more severe incidents.

The report explained that county libraries are open to the public and serve patrons that are representative of the broader community. According to auditors, the broader community has included more residents facing housing issues and behavioral crises in recent years.

While the libraries offer Wi-Fi, resting areas and other free resources for those in need, some employees said they don’t feel equipped or qualified to respond to threats of violence or patrons experiencing mental health crises.

Staff members added that management provides an “inconsistent response” to critical security incidents, such as threats of immediate violence or security-related evacuations.

“The Library’s critical incident response procedure requires calling law enforcement and emergency responders when there is an active threat to the safety of patrons or employees that exceeds the role of the Library’s security staff,” the audit said. “However, employees report that law enforcement rarely arrive while there is an ongoing incident.”

During one incident, auditors wrote that a “physically aggressive” visitor claimed they weren’t worried about law enforcement officers responding to the scene because of their slow response time.

Outside of safety concerns, employees mentioned that library services and staffing have declined in recent years. They also said employees with specific language and cultural skills feel undervalued, and aren’t aware of the expectations for their role.

Auditors made 10 recommendations in response to the concerns raised by staff members, including completing a workplace violence threat assessment and a workplace violence prevention plan by next year. The report also urged library leaders to develop a continuous evaluation plan for their safety and security program.