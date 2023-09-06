Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah Whiskey Library, Southwest Portland’s high-end whiskey bar, restaurant and exclusive social club, filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against its former executive chef Robert Kelley on Aug. 28 for “breach of contract” after they claim the chef failed to repay more than $14,000 in “embezzled” funds.

The Multnomah Whiskey Library states in the lawsuit that Kelley used the company credit card on “unauthorized,” “personal expenses” while he was employed with the company during a 21-month period between April 14, 2021, and January 13, 2023.

“During Kelley’s employment with MWL, Kelley had access to an MWL company credit card to use for permitted MWL business purposes,” the lawsuit states. “During his employment, Kelley used an MWL company credit card to make various unauthorized transactions to pay personal expenses in an amount totaling $13,589.32. Kelley also used the company credit card to make unauthorized cash withdrawals in the amount of $1,150. In total, Kelley made $14,739.32 in unauthorized transactions, and all such unauthorized transactions were paid for by MWL’s checking account.”

In a phone interview with KOIN 6 News, Kelley said that, as of Sept. 5, he hadn’t received any court papers, but that he was attempting to avoid a lawsuit and “make things right.”

“I’m trying to work this out with the company,” Kelley said. “I’m doing everything in my power to correct this.”

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Multnomah Whiskey Library owner Ed Hutson met with Kelley to discuss the charges sometime around January 22, 2023. The suit alleges that Kelley “admitted” to spending “embezzled” company money on unauthorized purchases and agreed to repay the debt, plus interest. However, as of Aug. 28, the company claims that Kelley has not repaid any of the $14,739.32.

“On February 13, 2023, MWL and Kelley entered into a written settlement agreement which provides that Kelley would make fixed monthly payments to MWL, along with interest, regarding the embezzled amounts beginning on March 1, 2023,” the lawsuit reads. “To date, Kelley has made no settlement payments under the settlement agreement.”

KOIN 6 News contacted the Multnomah County Whiskey Library’s attorneys for comment on the ongoing suit but did not receive an immediate response.