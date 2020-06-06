Murals in Portland memorialize those killed by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Portlanders marched through their eighth day of demonstrations against police violence, they have left imprints of their protests all over the city in the form of art.

New murals have gone up on the boarded-up storefronts of the Apple store and the Under Armour store in downtown Portland this past week. They feature George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Deontae J. Keller—just to name a few.

Keller was shot and killed in 1994 while in police custody here in Portland. His father, Joe, said the artwork was just another reminder that police brutality cannot be ignored.

“If you turn your eye to it now, that means that you’re a part of the problem. If you’re not trying to figure out how to make a solution this right here because, like I say, enough is enough,” said Joe Keller.