PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The “Murder in the Rain” podcast is hosting a live show at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland on Saturday to discuss all things true crime.

Co-Hosts Alisha Holland, Emily Rowney and Josh McCullough will dive into different true crime cases including a case about missing girls from 1978 and a religious cult in Corvallis in 1906.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. General Admission tickets, for those 21 and older, are available at Revolution Hall’s website or the Murder in the Rain website.

“Murder in the Rain” podcast host Josh McCullough told KOIN 6 News that the trio has had a lifelong interest in true crime cases, adding, “we’ve always been passionate about crime and really understanding the nuts and bolts of it, how situations get to that point.”

The podcast hosts added that they’re interested in following the investigations, which also leads them to contact Crime Stoppers for more information.

“I think that’s our shared common interest really is like what failures happened or what happened to that person that led to what they did,” Co-Host Alisha Holland added.

“Murder in the Rain” also follows the people involved in the cases and their journey through the justice system, Co-Host Emily Rowney said, adding, “So, what happens after? How’s that different across different states and different countries? That’s always of interest to us.”

When it comes to covering crime in the Pacific Northwest, Holland added, “you’ve got freeways and highways, you’ve got the stretch of [Interstate 5], you’ve got a lot of wooded areas and a lot of natural wildlife, and you have a lot of quirky people — especially thanks to our weather sometimes it can bring out some interesting personality traits.”