PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A suspect has been arrested in a November homicide in the Cully Neighborhood.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Steven Joseph Bricker, 35, is accused of killing Eric Bankhead, 33. Bricker is charged with murder in the second degree with a firearm, attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bricker was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Monday, Jan. 8, and lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center. Bankhead’s family has been notified.

The investigation began at 9:55p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, when North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a house in the 4700 block of Northeast 62nd Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male deceased at the scene.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called and no immediate arrests were made.

Read more at Portlandtribune.com.

