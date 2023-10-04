PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, musicians are attempting a historic feat in honor of the 60th anniversary of The Kingsmen’s hit song “Louie Louie.”

The song was originally by Richard Berry, but it became a music staple after Portland rock band The Kingsmen recorded their version.

To celebrate the song, musicians are attempting to play the song for 24 hours straight.

AM Extra was joined by Dick Peterson from The Kingsmen and Luke Strahota with the “Louie Louie Committee Committee” to talk about the event, and they even did a special performance of the song.

